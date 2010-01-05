OECD Economic Outlook, Volume 2009 Issue 2

This November 2009 issue of OECD's twice-yearly OECD Economic Outlook provides analysis of recent economic developments and economic projections for OECD and major non-OECD countries through the end of 2011. This issue contains a special chapter entitled “The automobile industry in and beyond the crisis”. It examines how closely the automobile and business cycles are related, how the automobile industry been affected by the crisis and what are the prospects for car sales.