This December 2008 edition of the OECD Economic Outlook presents OECD's first set of economic analysis and projections since the financial crisis began. As always, it includes and overall assessment as well as individual country assessments for OECD and major non-OECD economies, and an extensive statistical annex. This edition's special feature covers responses to inflation shocks.
OECD Economic Outlook, Volume 2008 Issue 2
Report
OECD Economic Outlook
Abstract
