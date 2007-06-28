OECD Economic Outlook, Volume 2007 Issue 1

This issue of OECD's twice-yearly OECD Economic Outlook provides analysis of recent economic developments and economic projections for OECD and major non-OECD countries through the end of 2008. Its comprehensive statistical annex is a useful reference tool for international economic comparisons. Two special reports are included: one covers the effects of globalisation and how to maximise its benefits and minimise its adjustment costs. The second covers fiscal consolidation.