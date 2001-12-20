OECD Economic Outlook, Volume 2001 Issue 2

Twice a year, the OECD Economic Outlook analyses the major trends that will mark the next two years. It provides in-depth coverage of the economic policy measures required to foster high and sustainable growth in each Member country. Recent measures and forthcoming developments in major non-OECD economies in East Asia, Central and Eastern Europe (particularly Russia), and South America are also evaluated in detail.

In addition to the themes featured in every semi-annual edition, this issue also addresses these important questions: levels of investment and saving needed to sustain growth, product market liberalisation and employment, the likely effects of liberalisation on employment security and earnings inequality, labour market reform repercussions on growth and innovation strategies of firms, incentives for young people and older adults to invest in post-compulsory education, the impact of agricultural support policies on trade and environment.