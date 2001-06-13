OECD Economic Outlook, Volume 2001 Issue 1

Twice a year, the OECD Economic Outlook analyses the major trends that will mark the next two years. It provides in-depth coverage of the economic policy measures required to foster high and sustainable growth in each Member country. Recent measures and forthcoming developments in major non-OECD economies in East Asia, Central and Eastern Europe (particularly Russia), and South America are also evaluated in detail.

In addition to the themes featured in every semi-annual edition, this issue also addresses these important questions: - How much will the ageing of populations pressure public budgets over the next half century? - How much of productivity growth is accounted for by dynamic new firms entering the market, by low-productivity firms going out of business or by improvements in efficiency within existing firms? - How can environmental policies be made more cost-effective? - What are key challenges for tax policy in modern economies?