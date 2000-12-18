OECD Economic Outlook, Volume 2000 Issue 2

Twice a year, the OECD Economic Outlook analyses the major trends that will mark the next two years. It provides in-depth coverage of the economic policy measures required to foster high and sustainable growth in each Member country. Recent measures and forthcoming developments in major non-OECD economies in East Asia, Central and Eastern Europe (particularly Russia), and South America are also evaluated in detail.

In addition to the themes featured in every semi-annual edition, this issue also addresses these important questions: - How new is the "new economy"? Why do some countries grow faster than others? - What has been happening recently to structural unemployment in OECD countries? - How do changes in house prices affect economic activity? - What are the economic effects of immigration?