OECD Economic Outlook, Volume 2000 Issue 1

Twice a year, the OECD Economic Outlook analyses the major trends that will mark the next two years. It provides in-depth coverage of the economic policy measures required to foster high and sustainable economic growth in each Member country. Recent measures and forthcoming developments in major non-OECD economies in East Asia, Central and Eastern Europe (particularly Russia), and South America are also evaluated in detail.

In addition to the themes featured in every semi-annual edition, this issue also addresses these important questions: -What is the role of information and communication technology in economic growth? - What are the economic implications of the expansion of e-commerce? - How can regulatory reform, in particular in network industries, best improve economic performance? - How has labour market performance evolved in recent years? - Has the increase in the size of financial markets influenced the speed and strength with which monetary policy affect economic activity and inflation?