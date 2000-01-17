OECD Economic Outlook, Volume 1999 Issue 2

Twice a year, the OECD Economic Outlook analyses the major trends that will mark the next two years. It provides in-depth coverage of the economic policy measures required to foster high and sustainable economic growth in each Member country. Recent measures and forthcoming developments in major non-OECD economies in East Asia, Central and Eastern Europe (particularly Russia), and South America are also evaluated in detail.

In addition to the themes featured in every semi-annual edition, this issue also addresses these important questions: - To what extent did some government budget components automatically operate to smooth the business cycle in OECD countries over the 1990s? - How effective are making work pay policies aimed at improving the employment and income situation of people with low earnings capacity? - What are the challenges facing public debt managers in OECD countries over the coming years? - What are the characteristics of regulatory frameworks in OECD countries? What are the interrelations between various sets of regulatory provisions?