OECD Economic Outlook, Volume 1999 Issue 1

The OECD Economic Outlook analyses the current economic trends in the OECD area and makes projections for the next two years. It provides in-depth coverage of the economic policy measures each Member country should adopt for the years to come. Recent measures and forthcoming developments in selected non-OECD economies in East Asia; Central and Eastern Europe, particularly Russia; and South America are also evaluated in detail.

In addition to the themes featured in every semi-annual edition, this issue 65 also addresses these important issues: improving labour-market conditions, dealing with climate change effectively, the lessons of the recent episodes of capital flow instability, the factors behind the widening of current account imbalances, is protectionism creeping back and trends in market openness.

