OECD Economic Outlook, Volume 1998 Issue 2

The OECD Economic Outlook analyses the major trends in the OECD area that will mark the next two years. It provides in-depth coverage of the economic policy measures each Member country should adopt for the years to come. Recent measures and forthcoming developments in selected non-OECD countries in East Asia, Central and Eastern Europe, and South America are also evaluated in detail.

In addition to the themes featured in every semiannual edition, this issue also addresses these important questions: today’s downside risks for the world economy, the fundamental questions raised by the crisis in emerging markets, macroeconomic policy challenges facing the euro area, the implications of recent stock market developments, and helping the long-term poor.