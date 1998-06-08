The OECD Economics Department's economic projections covering the next two years. In addition to the themes featured in every edition, this issue also addresses these important issues: the crisis in Asia, forces shaping fiscal policy, progress on the implementation of the OECD Jobs Strategy, how social security systems influence retirement decisions, using economic instruments in dealing with climate change, and how the international competitiveness of OECD countries is affected by emerging market economies.
OECD Economic Outlook, Volume 1998 Issue 1
Report
OECD Economic Outlook
Abstract
