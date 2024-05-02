OECD's twice yearly examination of recent economic developements in the OECD area and beyond. For the first time, this report also looks at developments in Central and Eastern Europe, Asia, Africa, Latin America and the OPEC areas. This issue's theme is ensuring and sustaining recovery.
OECD Economic Outlook, Volume 1991 Issue 1
Report
OECD Economic Outlook
Abstract
