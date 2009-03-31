This interim OECD Economic Outlook analyses the current crisis and examines the economic policies required to foster a sustained recovery in member countries. This issue covers the outlook to end-2010 for both OECD and major non‑OECD economies. A particular spotlight is put on fiscal policy in a special chapter entitled The Effectiveness and Scope of Fiscal Stimulus. It addresses the following issues: How governments in OECD countries changed the stance of fiscal policy in response to the crisis and What is the scope for additional fiscal stimulus in OECD countries to cushion the recession and help the recovery.
OECD Economic Outlook, Interim Report March 2009
Report
OECD Economic Outlook
