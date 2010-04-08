OECD Economic Outlook, Interim Report April 2010

This Interim Report updates projections made in the December 2009 issue of OECD Economic Outlook (Number 86). It finds that the pickup in activity seen in the G7 countries in the last quarter of 2009 is expected to ease back in the first half of this year and that Gross domestic product (GDP) is likely to grow faster in the US than in Japan and the three largest euro area countries – Germany, France and Italy - but will remain generally fragile as inventory destocking by businesses and the ending of some fiscal stimulus measures weighs on activity.