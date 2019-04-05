OECD Development Co-operation Peer Reviews: Switzerland 2019

The OECD's Development Assistance Committee (DAC) conducts periodic reviews of the individual development co-operation efforts of DAC members. The policies and programmes of each DAC member are critically examined approximately once every five years. DAC peer reviews assess the performance of a given member, not just that of its development co-operation agency, and examine both policy and implementation. They take an integrated, system-wide perspective on the development co-operation and humanitarian assistance activities of the member under review.

This review assesses the performance of Switzerland including its strategic support to multilateralism in order to tackle global goods and challenges, its comprehensive vision for development and partnerships and the current pressure on development and humanitarian programmes.