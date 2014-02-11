This book presents the findings of the OECD Development Assistance Committee's reviews of the individual development co-operation efforts Switzerland for 2013. It examines the development co-operation policies and programmes and performance of Switzerland, and examines both policy and implementation. It takse an integrated, system-wide perspective on the development co-operation and humanitarian assistance activities of the member under review.
OECD Development Co-operation Peer Reviews: Switzerland 2013
Report
OECD Development Co-operation Peer Reviews
Abstract
