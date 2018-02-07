Korea is often cited as a leading example of how sound economic policies can drive growth and development, blazing a trail from poverty to advanced industrialisation throughout the 1970s and 1980s. Building on its reputation as a development success, Korea now plays a highly valued role on the global stage, sharing its knowledge with others and helping to bridge the divide between developing and developed country interests. Among other issues, this review looks at how Korea shares its own impressive development experience with others and how it is dealing with key challenges in co-ordinating grants and loans across government. It also explores how Korea is expanding its aid programme to work on new priorities such as assistance to fragile and crisis-affected countries.
OECD Development Co-operation Peer Reviews: Korea 2018
Report
OECD Development Co-operation Peer Reviews
Abstract
