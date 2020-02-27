OECD Development Co-operation Peer Reviews: Austria 2020

The OECD's Development Assistance Committee (DAC) conducts periodic reviews of the individual development co-operation efforts of DAC members. The policies and programmes of each DAC member are critically examined once every five to six years. DAC peer reviews assess the performance of a given member, not just that of its development co-operation agency, and examine both policy and implementation. They take an integrated, system-wide perspective on the development co-operation activities of the member under review and its approach to fragility, crisis and humanitarian assistance.

Austria prioritises its multilateral engagement, advocates actively on global challenges such as security and environmental sustainability, and demonstrates regional leadership. The Austrian Development Agency is delivering quality development assistance to Austria’s priority partner countries but is responsible for only a small share of Austria’s total official development assistance (ODA) effort. In the absence of a single, overarching policy vision, Austria’s ODA remains fragmented. This review looks at the opportunities for Austria to achieve a more co-ordinated and coherent whole-of-government approach. It also emphasises the need for Austria to develop a plan to increase its aid budget in line with its commitment to allocate 0.7% of its gross national income to ODA.