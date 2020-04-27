This policy brief discusses how competition policy can help address the immediate challenges raised by the COVID-19 crisis whilst looking to the post-pandemic future and the contribution of markets to medium and long-term economic recovery.
OECD competition policy responses to COVID-19
Policy paper
OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Abstract
