This review analyses regulatory barriers to competition in the sectors of freight transport and retail and wholesale trade in Tunisia, with the goal of helping Tunisian authorities make regulation more pro-competitive while fostering long-lasting growth. This report is based on a competition assessment of laws and regulations conducted by the OECD developing recommendations to promote the competitive and efficient functioning of markets under review. It also includes estimates of how the implementation of certain recommendations could impact the economy.
OECD Competition Assessment Reviews: Tunisia
Report
OECD Competition Assessment Reviews
Abstract
