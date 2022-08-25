Norway 2022 Energy Policy Review

The International Energy Agency (IEA) regularly conducts in-depth peer reviews of the energy policies of its member countries. This process supports energy policy development and encourages the exchange of international best practices and experiences.

Since the last IEA review in 2017, Norway has remained a global pillar of energy security, providing the world with stable supplies of oil and gas produced in an environmentally conscious manner. Norway has updated its already ambitious targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, with plans to achieve 90-95% reductions (excluding sinks) from 1990 levels by 2050.

Norway has considerable work ahead to meet these ambitious targets. Since its electricity generation produces nearly zero emissions already and the country has substantially electrified its energy demand, many of the easy wins for reducing emissions have already been achieved. The remaining reductions will be more complex, challenging and costly, notably in transport and industry.

Norway has many natural advantages to facilitate a successful energy and climate transition. In particular, it can be well-positioned to lead the world on new technologies for decarbonising hard-to-abate sectors, such as electric vehicles, carbon capture and storage, and hydrogen, if the right policies and incentives are put in place.

In this report, the IEA provides energy policy recommendations to help Norway effectively manage the transformation of its energy sector in line with its goals.