Colombia 2023

The International Energy Agency (IEA) regularly conducts in-depth peer reviews of the energy policies of its member, accession and association countries. This process supports energy policy development and encourages the exchange of international best practices and experiences.

This first energy policy review of Colombia’s energy policies examines the country’s achievements in developing its energy sector as well as the challenges it faces in ensuring a sustainable energy future.

Colombia’s energy transition policy making is an inspiring example of a fossil fuel producing country committed to climate action, based on a long-term decarbonisation pathway and a policy of energy and economic diversification and a just transition.

This report provides insights into Colombia’s unique energy system transformation, which is linked to expanding access to electricity and clean cooking for its citizens and swiftly deploying renewable energy technologies. It analyses the full breadth of the country’s energy sector and presents recommendations for strengthening the country’s people-centred, secure and clean energy transition. These include clean energy technology and innovation, adapting energy market rules, notably in power and gas markets; integrating higher shares of variable renewables; addressing air quality; and reducing vulnerability to the impacts of climate change.