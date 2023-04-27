Greece 2023 Energy Policy Review

Greece aims to reduce total greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030 and reach net zero emissions by 2050. It has made notable progress towards meeting these targets. This includes significantly reducing its reliance on lignite and setting a binding target to end lignite-fired power generation by 2028 while working to ensure a just transition in its lignite mining regions and reducing energy poverty. Greece has also made strong progress on renewable energy, which covered 20% of its total final energy consumption in 2021.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Greece is reducing its reliance on Russian energy imports and ensuring secure access to energy by diversifying its supply and increasing domestic energy production.

Despite these notable successes, significant challenges remain. Fossil fuels still account for most of Greece’s energy use and stronger efforts are needed on energy efficiency.

n this report, the IEA provides a range of energy policy recommendations to help Greece smoothly manage its transition to a secure, efficient and flexible carbon neutral energy system.