Non-tariff measures in agriculture

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/81933f03-en
Authors
Julien Gourdon, Susan Stone, Frank van Tongeren
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Cite this content as:

Gourdon, J., S. Stone and F. van Tongeren (2020), “Non-tariff measures in agriculture”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 147, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/81933f03-en.
