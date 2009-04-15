The aim of this paper is to examine the economic impact of proposals to add a non-cost “premium” to international telecommunication charges. This work follows up on earlier OECD work which examined international traffic exchange. The paper concludes that attempts to use non-market methods, and distort prices, is likely to have negative implications for the provision of international telecommunication services and that competition is acting to more efficiently meet policy goals.
Network Externality Premiums and International Telecommunication Traffic Exchange
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Abstract
