Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Network Developments in Support of Innovation and User Needs

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kml8rfvtbf6-en
Authors
James Enck, Taylor Reynolds
Tags
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Enck, J. and T. Reynolds (2009), “Network Developments in Support of Innovation and User Needs”, OECD Digital Economy Papers, No. 164, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kml8rfvtbf6-en.
Go to top