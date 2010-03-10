Many countries have been performing a wide range of research on the partitioning and transmutation (P&T) of minor actinides and fission products. The aim is to provide greater flexibility in terms of radioactive waste management strategies and deploying advanced nuclear fuel cycles. This report describes recent and ongoing national research programmes related to chemical partitioning in the Czech Republic, France, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Russian Federation, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States. European Commission research programmes are also included.
National Programmes in Chemical Partitioning
A Status Report
Report
Nuclear Science
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
31 July 2019
-
31 October 2018
-
28 March 2018
-
20 November 2015
-
-
10 August 2015
-
6 March 2015
-
7 January 2014
Related publications
-
21 December 2023
-
-
26 October 2023
-
26 October 2023
-
23 September 2023
-
22 September 2023
-
19 September 2023
-
15 September 2023