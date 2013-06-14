The paper brings together information collected through discussions and projects undertaken by the OECD Working Party on Nanotechnology (WPN) relevant to the development and use of nanotechnology for green innovation. It relies in particular on preliminary results from the WPN project on the Responsible Development of Nanotechnology and on conclusions from a symposium, organised by the OECD WPN together with the United States National Nanotechnology Initiative, which took place in March 2012 in Washington DC, United States, on Assessing the Economic Impact of Nanotechnology. It also draws on material from the four background papers that were developed for the symposium.
Nanotechnology for Green Innovation
Policy paper
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Abstract
