Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Multinational production and trade in services

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/16ec6b55-en
Authors
Andrea Andrenelli, Charles Cadestin, Koen De Backer, Sébastien Miroudot, Davide Rigo, Ming Ye
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Andrenelli, A. et al. (2018), “Multinational production and trade in services”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 212, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/16ec6b55-en.
Go to top