Technological change and organisational advancements have made possible the greater participation of developing country producers in international trade, in a wide range of goods and services. However, firms based in industrial countries often determine the scope for insertion and upgrading of those producers in global value chains (GVCs). * This Policy Insights introduces the Business for Development: Fostering the Private Sector report.
More than T-shirts
The Integration of Developing Country Producers in Global Value Chains
Policy paper
OECD Development Centre Policy Insights
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
1 May 2012
-
Policy paper1 September 2011
-
1 June 2011
-
Policy paper1 November 2010
-
1 November 2010
-
Policy paper1 November 2010
-
Policy paper1 February 2009
-
Policy paper1 February 2009
Related publications
-
25 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
6 June 2024
-
-
7 May 2024
-
2 May 2024
-
22 March 2024
-
18 March 2024