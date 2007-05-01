Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

More than T-shirts

The Integration of Developing Country Producers in Global Value Chains
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/243347268732
Authors
Federico Bonaglia, Andrea Goldstein
Tags
OECD Development Centre Policy Insights
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Bonaglia, F. and A. Goldstein (2007), “More than T-shirts: The Integration of Developing Country Producers in Global Value Chains”, OECD Development Centre Policy Insights, No. 49, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/243347268732.
Go to top