Two years after ministers of the OECD Development Assistance Committee endorsed the Principles for Good International Engagement in Fragile States and Situations, six countries – Afghanistan, the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Haiti, Sierra Leone and Timor-Leste – have decided to take stock of the quality and impact of international engagement. Based on six national consultations and using a mixed methods approach, the survey has catalysed dialogue among national and international stakeholders and contributed to deepening consensus on key goals and priorities. The Global Report synthesises main findings and recommendations from across these six countries, providing evidence from the ground of what works and what doesn’t.
Monitoring the Principles for Good International Engagement in Fragile States and Situations
Global Report
Report
Conflict and Fragility
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
28 October 2013
-
Report4 March 2013
-
21 August 2012
-
16 April 2012
-
17 November 2011
-
Report16 September 2011
-
18 August 2011
-
30 March 2011
Related publications
-
26 June 2024
-
17 June 2024
-
10 June 2024
-
10 June 2024
-
21 May 2024
-
-
-