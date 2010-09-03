Monitoring the Principles for Good International Engagement in Fragile States and Situations

Two years after ministers of the OECD Development Assistance Committee endorsed the Principles for Good International Engagement in Fragile States and Situations, six countries – Afghanistan, the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Haiti, Sierra Leone and Timor-Leste – have decided to take stock of the quality and impact of international engagement. Based on six national consultations and using a mixed methods approach, the survey has catalysed dialogue among national and international stakeholders and contributed to deepening consensus on key goals and priorities. The Global Report synthesises main findings and recommendations from across these six countries, providing evidence from the ground of what works and what doesn’t.