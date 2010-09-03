Skip to main content
Monitoring the Principles for Good International Engagement in Fragile States and Situations

Global Report
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264090057-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Conflict and Fragility
Cite this content as:

OECD (2010), Monitoring the Principles for Good International Engagement in Fragile States and Situations: Global Report, Conflict and Fragility, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264090057-en.
