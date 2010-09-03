This report reviews the implementation in Haiti of the Principles for Good International Engagement in Fragile States and Situations two years after they were endorsed by ministers of the OECD Development Assistance Committee, and identifies priority areas to improve the collective impact of international engagement. The Haiti Country Report reflects the findings from a national consultation among stakeholders representing both national and international institutions, complemented by interviews and data collection.
Monitoring the Principles for Good International Engagement in Fragile States and Situations: Haiti
Report
Conflict and Fragility
Abstract
