The government of Haiti is undertaking public governance reforms to support sustainable growth and inclusive socio-economic development. This Review analyses areas such as whole-of-government co-ordination, the links between budgeting and planning, and the decentralisation process to improve development outcomes to which all levels of government in the country contribute. It also assesses the management of the civil service and the implementation of open government strategies and initiatives to involve citizens in the policy cycle. This Review provides concrete recommendations, aligned with key national strategic documents such as the State Modernisation Programme 2018-2023 and Haiti's Strategic Development Plan, to support public governance reform in Haiti.
OECD Public Governance Reviews: Haiti
Strengthening Public Administration for Resilient and Sustainable Governance
Report
OECD Public Governance Reviews
Abstract
