Delve into the intricacies of monitoring and evaluating foreign direct investment (FDI) in Kazakhstan with this insightful report. Highlighting the necessity of a comprehensive and unified approach, the study emphasizes the importance of effective monitoring and evaluation at both national and regional levels. By proposing a model divided into four phases and seven stages, the report offers a structured framework to guide investment promotion efforts. It identifies key areas for development, including the establishment of clear roles and responsibilities, adoption of best practices, and alignment with strategic objectives. Recommendations for establishing a formal monitoring and evaluation framework pave the way for enhanced coordination and resource allocation.
Monitoring and Evaluation of foreigh direct Investment in Kazakhstan
Working paper
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Abstract
