This paper presents the results of the data collection across 18 participating countries, demonstrating that it is possible to produce new policy relevant indicators on public funding of R&D in addition to those envisaged in the OECD Frascati Manual. The initial findings of the data collection highlight interesting differences across countries in terms of their approaches to funding R&D. But before conclusions can be drawn on the effectiveness of the different country funding profiles, further work is needed in order to increase the reliability and comparability of the different indicators.
Modes of Public Funding of Research and Development
Towards Internationally Comparable Indicators
Working paper
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
6 May 2024
-
Working paper24 April 2024
-
15 March 2024
-
Working paper2 February 2024
-
Working paper14 November 2023
-
Working paper16 October 2023
-
Working paper19 June 2023
-
13 June 2023
Related publications
-
Policy paper24 November 2023
-
20 November 2023
-
Working paper14 November 2023
-
Working paper16 October 2023
-
Policy paper9 October 2023
-
31 July 2023
-
24 July 2023
-
Policy paper5 July 2023