Modernising Integrity Risk Assessments in Brazil

The OECD Recommendation on Public Integrity puts risk management at the heart of any strategy or approach to ensure and promote public integrity. This report reviews the current integrity risk assessment methodology in the Brazilian federal executive branch through the lens of behavioural insights and the use of data. After presenting the methodology and analysing the challenges related to its implementation, the report provides three concrete avenues for strengthening and modernising the current approach: acknowledging and addressing cognitive and social barriers, leveraging ongoing efforts to improve the use of data and analytics for preventive purposes, and strengthening the organisational support to integrity risk management to promote a risk management culture in public entities of the federal executive.