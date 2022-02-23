Skip to main content
Modelling trade policy scenarios

Macroeconomic and trade effects of restrictions in cross border labour mobility
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/b37fa34f-en
Authors
Donal Smith, Przemyslaw Kowalski, Frank van Tongeren
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Smith, D., P. Kowalski and F. van Tongeren (2022), “Modelling trade policy scenarios: Macroeconomic and trade effects of restrictions in cross border labour mobility”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 259, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b37fa34f-en.
