Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Mobilising Public Opinion against Global Poverty

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/023738715074
Authors
Jude Fransman, Henri-Bernard Solignac Lecomte
Tags
OECD Development Centre Policy Insights

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Fransman, J. and H. Solignac Lecomte (2004), “Mobilising Public Opinion against Global Poverty”, OECD Development Centre Policy Insights, No. 2, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/023738715074.
Go to top