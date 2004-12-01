Skip to main content
Mobilising Investment for Development

Role of ODA the 1993-2003 Experience in Vietnam
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/310312530030
Authors
Thuc Duc Le, Thi Thanh Ha Nguyen, Thu Hang Nguyen, Thi Hanh Tran
Tags
OECD Working Papers on International Investment

Cite this content as:

Le, T. et al. (2004), “Mobilising Investment for Development: Role of ODA the 1993-2003 Experience in Vietnam”, OECD Working Papers on International Investment, No. 2004/06, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/310312530030.
