Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Micro-Evidence on Corporate Relationships in Global Value Chains

The Role of Trade, FDI and Strategic Partnerships
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/f6225ffb-en
Authors
Andrea Andrenelli, Iza Lejárraga, Sébastien Miroudot, Letizia Montinari
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Andrenelli, A. et al. (2019), “Micro-Evidence on Corporate Relationships in Global Value Chains: The Role of Trade, FDI and Strategic Partnerships”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 227, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f6225ffb-en.
Go to top