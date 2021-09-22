Skip to main content
Micro-credential innovations in higher education

Who, What and Why?
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/f14ef041-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Education Policy Perspectives
Cite this content as:

OECD (2021), “Micro-credential innovations in higher education : Who, What and Why?”, OECD Education Policy Perspectives, No. 39, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f14ef041-en.
