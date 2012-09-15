Drawing on the OECD’s expertise in comparing country experiences and identifying best practices, this book tailors the OECD’s policy advice to the specific and timely priorities of Mexico, focusing on how its government can make reform happen.
Mexico: Better Policies for Inclusive Development
Report
Better Policies
Abstract
