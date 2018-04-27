Germany: Towards Stronger, Fairer and Greener Growth

Overall, the German economy is performing very well. Still, many citizens feel they do not sufficiently benefit from Germany’s good economic performance, as evidenced by the outcomes of the recent election. They perceive that their well-being is compromised by technological change, foreign competition and the arrival of migrants. Germany’s new government will have to tackle these issues by making growth not only stronger, but also fairer and greener. This report identifies key policy reforms to help the country achieve this goal, to foster productivity gains, boost public investment and ensuring that everybody can benefit from Germany’s strong economy and that no one is left behind. The German government needs the right labour, education and tax policies to foster access to quality jobs for everyone, including women, youth, the elderly and immigrants, while meeting the country’s climate objectives. The OECD is proud of its long-standing policy dialogue with Germany and looks forward to supporting the new government. Together, let us design, promote and implement better policies for better lives in Germany and worldwide.