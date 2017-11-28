Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda

Towards a Successful Implementation by Poland
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264287341-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Better Policies
Download PDF

Select a language

English
polski

Cite this content as:

OECD (2017), The 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda: Towards a Successful Implementation by Poland, Better Policies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264287341-en.
Go to top