Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Methodology for Constructing Wireless Broadband Price Baskets

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k92wd5kw0nw-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2012), “Methodology for Constructing Wireless Broadband Price Baskets”, OECD Digital Economy Papers, No. 205, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k92wd5kw0nw-en.
Go to top