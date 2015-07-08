Mental Health Analysis Profiles (MhAPs): Sweden

Mental ill-health is a significant issue in Sweden, with both mild-to-moderate and severe disorders representing a significant burden of ill health. Mild and moderate mental health problems constitute the greatest number of cases, and such disorders have been on the rise over the past several decades. However, mental ill-health is also recognised as a vital national issue by Swedish authorities. Accordingly, Sweden has a relatively comprehensive approach to mental health as part of its universal health plan. Sweden was also at the forefront of such trends as deinstitutionalisation and official suicide prevention programs. Country-specific initiatives designed to tackle the most pressing psychological problems in Sweden are in place, including suicide, societal stigma and rising levels of mental problems amongst Swedish youth and workers.