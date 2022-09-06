Skip to main content
Meat protein alternatives

Opportunities and challenges for food systems’ transformation
Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/387d30cf-en
Clara Frezal, Claude Nenert, Hubertus Gay
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Frezal, C., C. Nenert and H. Gay (2022), “Meat protein alternatives: Opportunities and challenges for food systems’ transformation”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 182, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/387d30cf-en.
