Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Measuring women’s economic empowerment

Time use data and gender inequality
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/02e538fc-en
Authors
Gaëlle Ferrant, Annelise Thim
Tags
OECD Development Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Ferrant, G. and A. Thim (2019), “Measuring women’s economic empowerment: Time use data and gender inequality”, OECD Development Policy Papers, No. 16, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/02e538fc-en.
Go to top