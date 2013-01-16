Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Measuring the Potential of Local Green Growth

An Analysis of Greater Copenhagen
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4dhp0xzg26-en
Authors
Cristina Martinez-Fernandez, Samantha Sharpe, Maj Munch Andersen, Rodin Genoff, Klaus Rovsing Kristiansen
Tags
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Martinez-Fernandez, C. et al. (2013), “Measuring the Potential of Local Green Growth: An Analysis of Greater Copenhagen”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2013/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4dhp0xzg26-en.
Go to top