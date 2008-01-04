Policy makers everywhere want to know about the social and economic impacts of ICT. The aim of this paper is to examine statistical issues associated with their measurement and to suggest areas for future work.
Measuring the Impacts of ICT Using Official Statistics
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper14 May 2024
Related publications
-
Working paper14 May 2024
-
13 October 2023
-
31 July 2023
-
24 July 2023
-
Policy paper26 April 2023
-
16 March 2023
-
4 October 2022
-
Working paper28 April 2022